G4 Announces New Broadcasting Partnership With ESL

G4 made an interesting announcement this morning as they have partnered up with the ESL for a new broadcasting partnership. While the ESL covered a number of games, they are primarily known for being the home to much of the CS:GO esports scene. Today the two announced a new media rights deal that will for the first time, bring the U.S. and Canada esports community access to ESL Pro Tour events via linear TV. We don't have a start date yet, but we have more details on the partnership and a couple of quotes from the announcement below. This deal, if it works out the same way ESPN and FOX Sports handle certain sports organizations' broadcasting rights, will put the league in a brighter spotlight than most esports organizations in the country.

G4 and Comcast NBCUniversal will bring viewers directly into the ESL action with highlights and cutdowns of select Pro Tour events. True fans hear the insane, high APM clacking of mechanical keyboards whenever we close our eyes, but now we can hear them over our linear tv speakers as ESL events are broadcast in the U.S. and Canada via exclusive, G4 produced content. G4's ESL Gaming coverage will be in English and aired in primetime slots, spotlighting esports and gaming entertainment for a brand new audience. G4 holds exclusivity to produce and air the programs in the region […] G4's esports shows will now also feature highlights from ESL events, and may even pop in from time to time to hang on the official ESL Twitch channel.

"We know there is a growing number of esports fans in North America and G4 is the perfect partner for us as we continue on our mission to reach new audiences," said Frank Uddo, Senior Vice President Media Rights at ESL Gaming. "We have hosted many successful events in North America already, and with this exciting partnership we will finally be able to provide all US and Canadian esports fans with access to ESL events via linear TV broadcasts as well."

"G4 is thrilled to partner with ESL and deliver their premier esports events to North American audiences," said Kevin Sabbe, Chief Content Officer of G4. "Our approach to esports coverage will be focused on entertaining fans, providing in-depth analysis, and most importantly, offering casual gamers a comedic entry point into the world of esports and competitive gaming."