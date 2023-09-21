Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Galarian Mr. Mime, mr. mime, pokemon

Galarian Mr. Mime Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Galarian Mr. Mime Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players will help you defeat this Tier Three Raid Boss during the Psychic Spectacular event.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. This week, the Season moves to the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event which has some interesting Tier Three Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Galarian Mr. Mime. Let's get into it.

Top Galarian Mr. Mime Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Galarian Mr. Mime counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Galarian Mr. Mime with efficiency.

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Galarian Mr. Mime can be defeated by solo players, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Galarian Mr. Mime are unknown but likely boosted.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

