Galarian Stunfisk Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Galarian Stunfisk has entered raids in Pokémon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Week Two: Shield event. This dual Ground/Steel-type Pokémon can be found in Tier Three raids and is now available to encounter in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Galarian Stunfisk.

Top Stunfisk Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Galarian Stunfisk counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn*

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower*

*Only one Pokémon can be Mega Evolved at a time. Because of this, if you do go with a Mega, your best bet is the top-ranked choice: Charizard Y. However, you will not need an active Mega to defeat Stunfisk.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Galarian Stunfisk with efficiency.

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Kinglr: Bubble, Crabhammer

Kygore: Waterfall, Surf

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic

How many trainers needed to defeat this Pokémon GO raid

Galarian Stunfisk can be defeated with by solo trainers, so this is a raid that you'll be able to Shiny-hunt with no coordination with other trainers. It will help, though, to power up your counters and to suit them with the correct attacks.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Galarian Stunfisk is not yet known but is expected to be boosted.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!