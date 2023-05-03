Games For Change 2023 Reveals First Round Of Speakers
Check out the first round of confirmed guests who will be speaking at the 2023 Games For Change Festival happening in NYC this July.
This week, the 2023 Games For Change Festival revealed their first round of speakers who will be a part of the event this time around. Multiple people have signed on to be a part of the physical conference happening from July 18th-20th in Manhattan, speaking on a number of different subjects. We have the list for you below as tickets to attend are still on sale.
- Jeffrey Burrell (Head of Social Impact, Riot Games) will discuss how Riot Games utilizes the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to inform their overall impact strategy and fundraising efforts to choose cause areas that appeal to their global player audience.
- Jesse Damiani (Arts and Culture Advisor, Protocol Labs) will host a panel of AI and metaverse experts discussing how advances will affect safety, inclusion, data collection, and digital literacy. The panel will include ChatGPT answering questions in real-time.
- Paul Fletcher (Psychiatrist and Professor of Health Neuroscience, University of Cambridge) will take a deep dive into harnessing clinical neuroscience, VR, and gaming through The Insight Project – an initiative developed by Ninja Theory in collaboration with the University of Cambridge to support mental health through games.
- Jae Lin (Hotline Director, Games and Online Harassment Hotline) will present an actionable roadmap and nuanced framework to approach harm in a survivor-centered way, fostering change, accountability, and more meaningful apologies.
- Jude Ower (Founder and CEO, Playmob, Co-founder, Playing for the Planet) and Mathias Norvig (CEO, Sybo Games) will discuss a new book, 'Playing for our Lives,' which is a practical guide on the best ways to action real-world impact from within digital playgrounds.
- Paolo Pirjanian, Ph.D. (Founder/CEO of Embodied, Inc.) will discuss how generative AI and robotics can be designed to tap into human empathy and inspire greater engagement during play to help promote social, emotional, and cognitive development as well as overall well-being.
- Cynthia Williams (President, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming) will host a panel of executives and education experts discussing Dungeons & Dragons school curricula that build skills in storytelling, language arts, problem-solving, and interpersonal communication.