Gen Seven Drop: The Season Of Alola Begins Today In Pokémon GO

Today, the Season of Alola begins in Pokémon GO. It all starts with the Welcome to Alola event, which includes the first wave of Generation Seven Pokémon. We're even getting a Legendary Pokémon with the release of Tapu Koko in Tier Five raids. Read on to discover which species can be found in the wild, which are raid-exclusive, and more.

Here are the full details regarding content going live today in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: The Welcome to Alola event begins Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 10 AM and will conclude on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022. However, the Season of Alola will run for the next three months. I found the structure of the blog quite confusing, so I'm here to help clarify a few aspects of the event details.

Wild Alolan Pokémon : Rowlet (can be evolved into Dartrix and Decidueye) Litten (can be evolved into Torracat and Incineroar) Popplio (can be evolved into Brionne and Primarina) Pikipek (can be evolved into Trumbeak and Toucannon) Yungoos (can be evolved into Gumshoos)

Raid-only Alolan Pokémon : Rockruff (can be evolved into Midday Form Lycanroc and Midnight Form Lycanrock) can be found in Tier One raids. Tapu Koko can be found in Tier Five raids.

Shiny-capable Alolan Pokémon: Yungoos and Rockruff will debut with their Shiny form unlocked already.

Alolan species in Eggs: 2KM Eggs: Yungoos (Shiny-capable) and Pikipek join the Egg pool which also includes Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Cubone, Exeggcute, and more. 5KM Eggs: The Alolan Starters of Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio will join the egg pool which include Tyrogue (now Shiny-capable), Skarmory, Bonsly, and Mantyke. Note that even though Mantine can be Shiny, Mantyke cannot. 10KM Eggs: Rockruff (Shiny-capable) is listed here along with Jangmo-o, but Niantic's reps directly told me that Jangmo-o would not be available during this initial launch event. Other 10KM species include Mienfoo, Axew, Noibat, and Espurr.

