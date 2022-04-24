Gloomhaven's First DLC Pack Will Release In May

Asmodee Digital and Flaming Fowl Studios will be releasing their first DLC pack for Gloomhaven next month called Jaws Of The Lion. This DLC opens up a few new possibilities as you are given new scenarios that will be playable in the Story campaign, but only after you have beaten the second scenario of the base game. How many exactly are you getting? There are a total of 25 new scenarios available in which you can explore a new side of the game and have all sorts of adventures as a new ominous presence has started to loom over the inhabitants. You'll find yourself running into cultists and vermlings, exploring through the undercity, and trying to solve why people keep disappearing night after night. You can check out more about it below as the DLC will come to PC on May 17th.

In both Story and Guildmaster campaigns, players will be able to choose from four new mercenaries, each with vastly different playstyles: the Red Guard, Hatchet, Demolitionist, and Void Warden, as well as 24 new Battle Goals. As players progress within Gloomhaven – Jaws of the Lion, they will encounter 10 new enemies, from crazed Zealots to terrifying Chaos Demons. They will also have to make tough decisions in 22 new city events, and 10 new items will be added to the market via new chests and scenarios. Adapted from Isaac Childres' acclaimed board game, winner of six Golden Geek awards, Gloomhaven Digital offers a unique tactical card-based gameplay rewarding only the most daring players with the sharpest minds. Fully playable in online co-op with up to four players, Gloomhaven features all the content from the original board game alongside an exclusive digital-only Guildmaster campaign and all-new features. Every player will need to have the Jaws of the Lion DLC in order to access the content of the DLC in multiplayer.