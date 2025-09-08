Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Crisalu Games, Goblin Cleanup

Goblin Cleanup Announced For An Early Access Release

Can you manage and keep a dungeon clean and tidy? You can certainly try as Goblin Cleanup will be released into Early Access this month

Article Summary Goblin Cleanup enters Early Access this month, letting players clean chaotic dungeons solo or with friends.

Become a professional goblin cleaner, tasked with restoring and preparing dungeons after adventurers depart.

Use unique tools to clean blood, repair traps, restock loot, and handle dangerous monsters throughout each dungeon.

Supports up to four-player online co-op, adding both teamwork and hilarious chaos to dungeon cleaning challenges.

Developer Crisalu Games and publisher Team17 have confirmed that Goblin Cleanup will be released into Early Access later this month. If you haven't seen the game before, you basically play a hired cleaner who is tasked with cleaning up and organizing a dungeon, which, as you may already suspect, is filled with dangerous objects and monsters that you'll need to navigate around. There's a free demo available to play right now on Steam, as the Early Access version will arrive on September 18, 2025.

Goblin Cleanup

Have you ever wondered what happens after completing a dungeon, how it is restarted or, better yet, who is in charge of doing it? In Goblin Cleanup, you assume the role of a professional cleaner hired by the dungeon manager to clean and prepare the dungeon for the next adventure. You can perform this task alone or with up to three companions, cooperatively or maybe not so cooperatively!

Be careful because the dungeons are dark and full of terrors, although as a professional cleaner this is not a problem, just don't step on a trap, and keep the monsters fed, you don't want them to eat you, or any of your friends. You can clean the dungeons with three more employees, just watch what they do, because if they die you will have to clean their pieces and blood, the heroes already leave everything very dirty to make things worse. Clean the dungeons in cooperative games for four players online.

Goblin Maid: What better way to clean up than doing it like a pro? Play as a goblin alongside other goblins.

What better way to clean up than doing it like a pro? Play as a goblin alongside other goblins. Clean: It's your job to clean up the mess, so clean it up you shall! Use your Slimop, mimic, and slime dispenser tool to help you remove all that blood from the floor and ceiling!

It's your job to clean up the mess, so clean it up you shall! Use your Slimop, mimic, and slime dispenser tool to help you remove all that blood from the floor and ceiling! Restore Objects: To ensure the dungeon returns to its original state, you must restore objects and place them back in their original positions.

To ensure the dungeon returns to its original state, you must restore objects and place them back in their original positions. Restore Traps: What kind of dungeon would it be without traps? You'll need to restore and reactivate them. Be cautious; there might be traps that weren't triggered by adventurers and are still active.

What kind of dungeon would it be without traps? You'll need to restore and reactivate them. Be cautious; there might be traps that weren't triggered by adventurers and are still active. Creatures: You'll also need to respawn creatures and dispose of their remains. Additionally, some creatures might not have perished.

You'll also need to respawn creatures and dispose of their remains. Additionally, some creatures might not have perished. Loot: You'll also need to refill chests with items.

You'll also need to refill chests with items. Dynamic Dungeons: Each dungeon is filled with unique challenges…and hazards!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!