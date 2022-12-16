God Of Rock Announces April 2023 Release Date

Modus Games released a new trailer for God Of Rock today, officially revealing the release date for Spring 2023. The trailer gives us a better idea of how the game's system will work with the rhythm mechanics as you will battle against other rock icons on the grandest stage of them all. The devs give a bit of an introduction to everything you need to know about this one and how the experiences will change not just between fighters and battles, but also between songs you choose. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will come out on April 18th, 2023.

"The mysterious God of Rock has revived the souls of the universe's greatest musicians to clash for his entertainment. Revitalized with new bodies and new powers, each musician will become a contestant in his game, battling it out with each other for musical supremacy on a global stage. God of Rock blends rhythm-based gameplay with fighting game mechanics intense 1v1 matches. Choose from a dozen unique fighters, each with its own design, mechanics, and harmonic attacks. Soften up your opponent by executing normal moves and building meter by hitting notes to the beat of the song, then spend your meter to unleash EX, and special moves do damage and add complexity to their tracks. Finally, finish them off with a devastating Super attack! As the battle progresses, the music track will continue to grow in complexity and difficulty until only one fighter is left standing!"

Battle to the Beat – Engage in over-the-top musical battles in this competitive rhythm-based fighter.

Engage in over-the-top musical battles in this competitive rhythm-based fighter. Limitless Skill Ceiling – Tracks will continue to scale in difficulty until only one fighter remains.

Tracks will continue to scale in difficulty until only one fighter remains. Over 40 Original Songs – Each with its own unique and challenging tracks to master.

Each with its own unique and challenging tracks to master. The Universe is Your Stage – Control 12 wildly different characters, each with their own playstyle across eight dynamic stages set across the universe.