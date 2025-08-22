Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Exquisite Laundry Pet, Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land Announced For PC & Game Boy

Mega Cat Studios announced Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land, a retro JRPG title that harkens back to the Game Boy era of play

Article Summary Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land is a retro JRPG coming to Steam and physical Game Boy Color cartridge soon.

Embark on a lighthearted quest as a stranded gumball to restore Trick-or-Treat Land from the Chaos Sweets.

Recruit quirky allies, solve overworld puzzles, and master turn-based Trick-or-Treating battles.

Explore a candy-filled world, unlock magical abilities, and tackle main quests and surprising side missions.

Indie game developer Exquisite Laundry Pet and publisher Mega Cat Studios announced their latest retro title this week, as we got our first look at Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land. This is a JRPG title that harkens back to the Game Boy era, as you play a simple little gumball having a lighthearted adventure in a world filled with tough enemies, all while trying to fulfill a quest and get home safely. You can check out the trailer and info here as they are planning to release the game sometime "soon" for Steam and a physical copy for Game Boy Color.

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land

Ready for a retro adventure? Getting home shouldn't be this hard, but for a gumball who's just crash-landed, you take what you can get. A local Scarecrow can send you back, but his magic is busted. What starts as a simple errand for a spellbook becomes a huge quest to find Seven Hallowed Patches. But something is also wrong in the land itself: a shadowy force known only as the Chaos Sweets has usurped the competitive spirit of Trick-or-Treat Land and seeks to turn all candy into coal. To find the patches, you'll have to deal with everyone from cranky vegetables to ghoulish mob bosses.

Luckily, you won't be alone. You'll convince a few local misfits to join your party and help even the odds on your journey to restore the joy of trick-or-treating. Explore an immersive overworld, cast spells, and brew potions in a single-player campaign full of twists and turns. You'll master a unique, turn-based Trick-or-Treating battle system and take on a huge main quest and dozens of surprising side quests. While the overworld puzzles are straightforward, the real challenge lies in the turn-based combat. It's a game that is designed to be lighthearted, but challenging enough to appeal to all ages!

Master a unique, turn-based Trick-or-Treating battle system

Recruit a party of quirky allies, each with their own skills

Unlock and upgrade magical abilities to get an edge in battle

Find and use tons of items for combat and exploration

Take on a huge main quest and dozens of surprising side quests

