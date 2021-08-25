Halo Infinite Finally Has A Launch Date & Limited Edition Bundle

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries revealed a proper launch date for Halo Infinite during Gamescom 2021's Opening Night livestream. We now know the game will finally be released on December 20th, 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, after having been delayed a couple of times for the team to work on the game and make sure it works properly out the gate. Along with it, they revealed there will be a Limited Edition XSX, as you can see here, along with a special Elite Series 2 Controller, a Seagate Game Drive, and a Razer Kaira Pro, both designed to look like they come from the franchise. You can check out more of the details here as we have a snippet of it below and a couple of trailers from the event!

Celebrate Halo's 20th anniversary and the upcoming launch of Halo Infinite with this custom designed, first-ever Limited Edition Xbox Series X. This design was inspired by the expansive Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. Above the armor there is a custom star pattern as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo that extends to the top of the console and onto the fan. Below the stars, the top vent is accented in Cortana-themed blue. To top it off, the console powers on and off with custom Halo-themed sounds. The controller included in the bundle features a matching design on the front, an iridium gold 20-year mark on the back, as well as side-and-back grips to accommodate all play styles.

Play on our fastest, most powerful console ever and become the hero in Halo Infinite with a downloadable copy of the game included with this bundle. Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X|S boasts up to 4K and 60 frames per second, and Multiplayer Arena supports up to 120 frames per second, advanced 3D Spatial Sound, and more. And, with new features like Quick Resume, Auto HDR, and framerate boosting, the entire catalog of Halo games gets better on next gen.