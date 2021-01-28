Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces February 2021 Events

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has announced the game's February 2021 events including a Community Day, two Brilliant Events, and two Adversaries events. Let's take a look at the details now so that the wizards and witches of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force can prepare.

On the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, Niantic announced the following five events:

February Adversaries Event 1: Friday, February 5 at 11 a.m. PT–Monday, February 8 at 11 a.m. PT Refine your combat skills and prepare to go against Gilderoy Lockhart and Slytherin's Basilisk.

It's interesting to see Gilderoy Lockhart treated as an outright villain. He did have a bit of a heel turn at the end of his tenure as Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, but his worse actions were always more pathetic than they were genuinely evil. This would be a great time for Niantic to enrich these as-of-yet underwhelming Adversaries events with narrative elements.

An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 1: Tuesday, February 9 at 11 a.m. PT–Tuesday, February 16 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Quidditch Changing Room including the Quidditch Fan Hermione and Quidditch Keeper Ron.

Brilliant Events are always the best part of the month as far as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite gameplay, and it seems as this one will tie-into the overlapping love stories in the sixth novel, Half-Blood Prince. As a huge fan of that arc, I'm excited to see a bit of silliness come to this often dark game.

February Adversaries Event 2: Tuesday, February 16 at 11 a.m. PT–Thursday, February 18 at 11 p.m. PT Prepare for another round of battle as you enter combat against Aragog.

Two in one month? Interesting. I'm curious to see if this will continue as standard or if it is to make up for the shortened January Adversaires event. If you have arachnophobia like one Mr. Weasley, though, maybe sit this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event out.

February Community Day: All day Saturday, February 20 from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time Look for the Omnioculars and Time Turner as you visit the Room of Requirement III.

Stay tuned for our guide to the Special Assignment for this Community Day as well as those of the other Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events.

An Imperfect Love Brilliant Event Part 2: Tuesday, February 23 at 11 a.m. PT–Tuesday, March 2 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Malfoy Manor, including the Portrait of Bellatrix Lestrange and Portrait of Voldemort.

Interesting turn of events here. Perhaps the story in the first part of the Brilliant Event is set to take a dark turn if our destination is the Malfoy Manor.

Stay tuned for more details on all of these Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events.