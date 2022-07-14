Hasbro Announces New Wordle Board Game

Hasbro revealed a brand new board game today as they will be creating a physical edition of the online sensation Wordle. It seems like it was only a matter of time after The New York Times took over the word game that they would find several ways to monetize the IP and get their money back. Now we know one of the ways as they have partnered with Hasbro for what is essentially an at-home version where you don't have to wait 24 hours for the next word to appear. The game will be available on October 1st, 2022, and will be sold exclusively through Amazon, target, and Hasbro Pulse for $20. You can read more about the game below along with a couple quotes from both parties.

Wordle: The Party Game features the gameplay fans love, but now players must compete in real life to solve the Wordle. In each round, a player designated as the Wordle Host, writes down a Secret Word. Just like the original Wordle game, players have six attempts to guess a five letter word. But in this game, players are competing against others. The fewer tries a player needs, the fewer points they score. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins! Best of all, Wordle: The Party Game can be played repeatedly with the included dry-erase Wordle boards and markers. Players can also switch up the gameplay with four different ways to Wordle: classic play, fast, timed, or teams. Wordle: The Party Game makes a fun gift for ages 14 and up.

"Since Wordle burst onto the scene, it's undoubtedly been a staple in social and pop culture vocabulary," said Adam Biehl, SVP & General Manager, Hasbro Gaming. "We're beyond thrilled to work with New York Times Games to bring our gaming worlds together and extend Wordle in new ways."

"Wordle truly brought us all together and that's what makes it so special," said Jonathan Knight, head of Games for The New York Times. "With each daily puzzle, we're connected with friends and family through social play. At New York Times Games, we're focused on quality crafted puzzles that everyone can experience together, which is why we're so excited to team up with Hasbro to bring a fresh new format to the global sensation of Wordle."