Have A Nice Death Adds Brand New Fast Food Update
Gearbox Publishing has released new content today for Have A Nice Death as the team has given us a brand new Fast Food update. You'll dive into the belly of the beast, so to speak, as the Toxic Food-Processing Department is now officially open for business, with all of its personnel being required to join a company-wide celebration. This disgustingly delicious content is totally free and includes a brand-new world overrun by fast-food creatures, giving you several new enemies and spells, as well as new difficulty modes, weapon exchanges, "quality-of-death" fixes, and exciting more paths to explore. We have the finer details of everything included below.
- New World: For the first time since the game's Early Access launch, we're opening the doors to a brand-new world for Have a Nice Death – the Toxic Food-Processing Department. At the center of this creepy culinary division is the Underworld's most famous fast-food chain, "Waldo Burger." This greasy establishment is run by Waldo himself, a chainsaw wielding animatronic, plus his army of fast-food minions.
- New Sorrow (Boss): Waldo is the official mascot for Death Inc's wildly popular fast-food franchise and oversees the Toxic Food-Processing Department atop giant mechanized spider legs. To get past this deceptively friendly robot, players will need to avoid his wild chainsaw attacks and deadly soda blasts.
- Two New Thanagers (Mini Bosses): The Fast Food update introduces a brand new Thanager, Pierce Görske, a stealthy ninja burger who fires toothpicks at his enemies. Players will also be reunited with Candice, a deceptively sweet confectionary assassin, who has been promoted from the Addictions Department (She has been replaced in the previous level by another new Thanager, Lambert Heisenberg, a drug-dealing chemist).
- New Gameplay Options
- Choose Your Path – Upon completing special challenges, players can now choose a department to visit after defeating a boss, each of which provide bonuses to a specific curse tree
- Difficulty Modes – Those who are skilled enough to beat Have a Nice Death will unlock new difficulty modes which feature a variety of modifiers to make things even more challenging.
- Weapon Recycling – Players can head to the shop to sell weapons for additional Soulary or Prismium.
- New Enemies – In the game's newest update, fast food can literally kill you. The game's new enemies take the form of hamburger monsters, living take-out containers, soda creatures and deadly sweets.
- New Spells and Weapons: Over 50 new spells allow players to summon freezing tornadoes, deadly ice stalagmites and a storm of projectiles.
- Updates and "Quality-of Death" Fixes: The developers have implemented new updates and bug fixes in response to player feedback during Early Access. Today's update also adds 20+ new contacts from Jocelyn, plus exciting new dialogue. In addition, gameplay has been rebalanced in the form of cape cooldowns, shop changes and adjustments to spells and weapons.