Have A Nice Death Adds Brand New Fast Food Update

Gearbox Publishing has released new content today for Have A Nice Death as the team has given us a brand new Fast Food update. You'll dive into the belly of the beast, so to speak, as the Toxic Food-Processing Department is now officially open for business, with all of its personnel being required to join a company-wide celebration. This disgustingly delicious content is totally free and includes a brand-new world overrun by fast-food creatures, giving you several new enemies and spells, as well as new difficulty modes, weapon exchanges, "quality-of-death" fixes, and exciting more paths to explore. We have the finer details of everything included below.

New World: For the first time since the game's Early Access launch, we're opening the doors to a brand-new world for Have a Nice Death – the Toxic Food-Processing Department. At the center of this creepy culinary division is the Underworld's most famous fast-food chain, "Waldo Burger." This greasy establishment is run by Waldo himself, a chainsaw wielding animatronic, plus his army of fast-food minions.

New Sorrow (Boss): Waldo is the official mascot for Death Inc's wildly popular fast-food franchise and oversees the Toxic Food-Processing Department atop giant mechanized spider legs. To get past this deceptively friendly robot, players will need to avoid his wild chainsaw attacks and deadly soda blasts.

Two New Thanagers (Mini Bosses): The Fast Food update introduces a brand new Thanager, Pierce Görske, a stealthy ninja burger who fires toothpicks at his enemies. Players will also be reunited with Candice, a deceptively sweet confectionary assassin, who has been promoted from the Addictions Department (She has been replaced in the previous level by another new Thanager, Lambert Heisenberg, a drug-dealing chemist).

New Gameplay Options Choose Your Path – Upon completing special challenges, players can now choose a department to visit after defeating a boss, each of which provide bonuses to a specific curse tree Difficulty Modes – Those who are skilled enough to beat Have a Nice Death will unlock new difficulty modes which feature a variety of modifiers to make things even more challenging. Weapon Recycling – Players can head to the shop to sell weapons for additional Soulary or Prismium. New Enemies – In the game's newest update, fast food can literally kill you. The game's new enemies take the form of hamburger monsters, living take-out containers, soda creatures and deadly sweets.

New Spells and Weapons: Over 50 new spells allow players to summon freezing tornadoes, deadly ice stalagmites and a storm of projectiles.

Updates and "Quality-of Death" Fixes: The developers have implemented new updates and bug fixes in response to player feedback during Early Access. Today's update also adds 20+ new contacts from Jocelyn, plus exciting new dialogue. In addition, gameplay has been rebalanced in the form of cape cooldowns, shop changes and adjustments to spells and weapons.