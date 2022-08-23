Hearthstone Battlegrounds Will Launch Season 2 On August 30th

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details for Season 2 of Hearthstone Battlegrounds, set to be released into the game on August 30th. The game will be getting some extra content and options for you to battle in as you'll be seeing the all-new Battlegrounds Track, as well as the addition of the Battlegrounds Season Pass that will provide more content to the game. You're also going to see Missions become a new thing, the addition of Battlegrounds XP, new Legendary cosmetics, hero and minion updates, and a special cosmetic theme called Magic of Azeroth. We have some of the details below and you can get more details at the link above.

Battlegrounds Quests: The Battlegrounds gameplay mechanics get a new shakeup with Quests. This limited-time event gives players a quest challenge on turn four, which they can then complete to earn a powerful reward that will boost play for the remainder of the match! The pairings of quests and rewards are random to help ensure no game is alike. Plus, eleven new minions join the battle, along with two new heroes: the talented detective Murloc Holmes and murder victim Sire Denathrius.

New Hearthstone Battlegrounds Track and Season Pass: Battlegrounds will now offer its own Track where players can earn a wealth of Battlegrounds-specific emotes, cosmetics, strikes, and more. To progress along the track, simply earn XP from every game you win, as well as from fulfilling Missions, which are new tasks unique to Battlegrounds. For even more goodies, there's also the Battlegrounds Season Pass, which can be purchased using real money or Runestones, a new virtual currency for Hearthstone. The Season Pass unlocks two additional hero choices and the premium rewards on the track, including higher tier cosmetics.

The Magic of Azeroth: Add some dazzle and pizazz with a new set of magical-themed cosmetics! This season premiers the Magic of Azeroth, with plenty of sparkle and shine to enhance your aesthetic. In a new, alternate timeline, the Dark Flight has launched a crusade to extinguish all traces of magic from society. It's up to the Guardians of Azeroth, and their allies, to awaken the power within them to save the Magic of Azeroth! Players will have their chance to shine with new legendary hero skins and boards, which will showcase voice lines and animations, as well as change in appearance depending on your status in the battlefield.