Heatran Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

This Friday, Kyurem is leaving raids, ending the era of Tier Five Dragons that began in December with Reshiram and Zekrom. Replacing Kyurem, but just for a week, is Heatran. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Sinnoh region, perfect your catching strategy, and potentially even catch a Shiny Heatran.

Top Heatran Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Heatran counters as such:

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Shadow Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Heatran with efficiency.

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Seismitoad: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Haxorus: Counter, Earthquake

Ho-Oh: Ground-type Hidden Power, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

As a dual Fire/Steel-type, Heatran has a double weakness to Ground-types which Pokémon GO players can exploit. This double weakness to typing makes Ground-type moves dominate the counter list, making a normally middle-of-the-road Pokémon like Flygon more effective against Heatran than any Mega. Because of this, two expert trainers with the above counters will be able to take down Heatran. If you can't guarantee that, aim for three to four.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Heatran will have a CP of 2145 in normal weather conditions and 2681 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!