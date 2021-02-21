Heavy Metal Machines Will Be Released This Tuesday On Console

Hoplon Infotainment will finally be releasing their extreme racing game Heavy Metal Machines on consoles this Tuesday, February 23rd. The game originally came out back in 2018 and along the way, the devs said they would bring it to console, but it just hasn't materialized until now. This is the complete game with all the updates and add-ons available, which you'll be able to enjoy on both versions of the Xbox and PlayStation. You can check out the trailer below to see how the game will play.

Heavy Metal Machines is a one of a kind Free-to-Play Multiplayer Vehicular Combat game where players engage in 4v4 intense battles, controlling lethal vehicles in post-apocalyptic arenas. HMM's combination of unique vehicles, fast-paced combat, and post-apocalyptic sports arenas will take you to a whole new gameplay experience. Ranging from a car crushing Monster Truck and a heavy armored Tank to a blade thrower Motorcycle and a magnetic Tow Truck, each of the many vehicles has a different set of weapons and gameplay styles that bring a wide range of strategic possibilities to each match.

You can play HMM casually, or if you want to spice things up, join the Ranked Mode to be godlike, or create your Team and bring it to the Colosseum, an in-game Tournament, to battle for prizes and prestige. If you are new to HMM, no worries! Training modes are available to sharpen your skills. If you feel competitive, you can participate in Community Tournaments, or even the Metal League, Heavy Metal Machines' Official Tournament, that features cash-prizes to fuel the game's Esports scene. Meet new players in the game or bring your friends for way more fun! HMM is free-to-play and not pay-to-win. Rest assured that there is no way to buy in-game items that give vehicles gameplay advantages.