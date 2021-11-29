Hello Kitty Makes Their Way Back To Puzzle & Dragons

GungHo Online Entertainment announced today that Hello Kitty has made their return to their mobile game Puzzle & Dragons. The latest collaboration event is now live in the game as soon as you update it and will be running all the way through December 12th, 2021. During this time you will be able to access the Sanrio Characters dungeon, which will give players a chance to receive collab items to use in the game such as the Sanrio Characters Medal – Gold. There will also be a special Skill Leveling Dungeon for Sanrio Characters which guarantees a Skill Up for a Sanrio character on your team, but only if it has the same skill as a character in the dungeon. You can read more about it below, and good luck in this latest event!

Collect Sanrio Characters Medals and more from the limited-time event dungeons. Use your Medals to make lots of adorable new friends at the Monster Exchange! Make your orbs cute with the Sanrio Characters Orbs Skin, featuring Hello Kitty, Keroppi, Badtz-maru, Pompompurin, and My Melody. Players can pull from the Sanrio Characters Egg Machine to catch up with old companions and befriend new additions: ★7 Great Witch of Fire, Hello Kitty

★7 Great Witch of Water, Hello Kitty

★7 Great Witch of Light, Hello Kitty

★7 Great Witch of Darkness, Hello Kitty

★6 Tuxedosam

★6 Charmmy kitty All users who log in during the duration of the event can get one free pull from the Sanrio Characters Memorial Egg Machine. Treat yourself with these special bundles available during the event: 20 Magic Stones + ★6 & ★7 Sanrio Characters Egg Machine : 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6 & ★7 Sanrio Characters Egg Machine for $19.99 USD.

: 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6 & ★7 Sanrio Characters Egg Machine for $19.99 USD. 15 Magic Stones + Charmmy kitty Egg Machine : 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Charmmy kitty Egg Machine for $14.99 USD.

: 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Charmmy kitty Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. 10 Magic Stones + gudetama Egg Machine : 10 Magic Stones and one pull from the gudetama Egg Machine for $9.99 USD.

: 10 Magic Stones and one pull from the gudetama Egg Machine for $9.99 USD. 1 Magic Stone + Sanrio Characters Egg Machine for $0.99 USD.