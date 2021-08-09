Heracross Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021
Heracross, a Pokémon that is normally region-locked, is currently available globally as a Tier Three raid boss for the full Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event in Pokémon GO. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Bug/Fighting-type from the Johto region and perfect your catching strategy.
Top Heracross Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Heracross counters as such:
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird
- Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird
- Shadow Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck
- Shadow Honchkrow: Peck, Brave Bird
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Mega Charizard Y: Air Slash, Blast Burn*
- Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird
*Note that you can only have one Pokémon Mega Evolved at once. The better choice here is Pidgeot, which outranks Charizard Y. However, you won't need to Mega Evolve a Pokémon to defeat Heracross.
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Heracross with efficiency.
- Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Yveltal: Gust, Hurricane
- Honchkrow: Peck, Brave Bird
- Incarnate Forme Tournadus: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Therian Forme Tournadus: Gust, Hurricane
- Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird
- Unfezant: Art Slash, Air Attack
- Zapdos: Charge Beam, Drill Peck
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Togekiss: Air Slash, Aerial Ace
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Heracross can be defeated by one trainer. With the above counters, this shouldn't give you many problems to pull off as a solo trainer. However, it can never hurt to power up your counters.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to guarantee you catch any Pokémon.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
Heracross has now been released as a Shiny and it has been observed to have a boosted rate. It is too soon, though, to determine exactly what that rate is.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!