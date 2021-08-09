Heracross Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Heracross, a Pokémon that is normally region-locked, is currently available globally as a Tier Three raid boss for the full Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event in Pokémon GO. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Bug/Fighting-type from the Johto region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Heracross Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Heracross counters as such:

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Shadow Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck

Shadow Honchkrow: Peck, Brave Bird

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane

Mega Charizard Y: Air Slash, Blast Burn*

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

*Note that you can only have one Pokémon Mega Evolved at once. The better choice here is Pidgeot, which outranks Charizard Y. However, you won't need to Mega Evolve a Pokémon to defeat Heracross.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Heracross with efficiency.

Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird

Yveltal: Gust, Hurricane

Honchkrow: Peck, Brave Bird

Incarnate Forme Tournadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Therian Forme Tournadus: Gust, Hurricane

Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Unfezant: Art Slash, Air Attack

Zapdos: Charge Beam, Drill Peck

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Togekiss: Air Slash, Aerial Ace

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Heracross can be defeated by one trainer. With the above counters, this shouldn't give you many problems to pull off as a solo trainer. However, it can never hurt to power up your counters.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to guarantee you catch any Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Heracross has now been released as a Shiny and it has been observed to have a boosted rate. It is too soon, though, to determine exactly what that rate is.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!