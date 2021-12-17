Hidden Deep Will Be Released Sometime Near The End Of 2022
In Hidden Deep, players explore a vast suboceanic research and mining facility, inhabited by alien creatures brought to life in a 2D game world full of action, mystery, and danger. They must command their team members and find out what happened in the abandoned caves and corridors, unraveling a dark sci-fi horror mystery inspired by classic movies from the '80s and '90s. To explore the depths and find the missing researchers, the rescue team has a variety of tools at their disposal. Learn to master the grappling hook to avoid plummeting to your death or bashing your head in, use drones to scan the colossal cave systems, operate heavy machinery to explore new areas of the research station and blast your way through to new caves with demolition charges. Shoot or sneak your way through dangerous traps and alien lairs – and try not to get eaten by the facility's inhabitants