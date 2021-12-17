Hidden Deep Will Be Released Sometime Near The End Of 2022

Daedalic Entertainment revealed this week their sci-fi survival thriller Hidden Deep will be released sometime near the end of 2022. Developed by Cogwheel Software, the game is primarily an atmospheric sci-fi action game that has been heavily inspired by horror films and games from the genre such as Aliens, The Thing, and Half-Life. Throughout the game, you'll need en to explore, climb, swim, scan, blast, and shoot your way through dangerous missions. All of which takes place in a huge sub-oceanic mining and research facility that is straight out of the most nightmare fuel-created hellscapes you never want to be trapped in. The team is set to release a beta for the game that will launch on January 3rd, 2022 at 7pm CET, with the Early Access version set for January 24th. For the time being, you can check out the trailer below to get a better look at the horror you're in for.

In Hidden Deep, players explore a vast suboceanic research and mining facility, inhabited by alien creatures brought to life in a 2D game world full of action, mystery, and danger. They must command their team members and find out what happened in the abandoned caves and corridors, unraveling a dark sci-fi horror mystery inspired by classic movies from the '80s and '90s. To explore the depths and find the missing researchers, the rescue team has a variety of tools at their disposal. Learn to master the grappling hook to avoid plummeting to your death or bashing your head in, use drones to scan the colossal cave systems, operate heavy machinery to explore new areas of the research station and blast your way through to new caves with demolition charges. Shoot or sneak your way through dangerous traps and alien lairs – and try not to get eaten by the facility's inhabitants

