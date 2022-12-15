Holiday Glaceon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Winter Holiday 2022

The annual Winter Holiday Event has begun in Pokémon GO. Cobalion is Tier Five raid boss at the start of the event with Kyurem taking over halfway through, while new release Mega Glalie will lead Mega Raids. There are currently holiday-themed and Ice-type Pokémon in Tier Three raids in honor of this winter event. With this raid guide, you can take on Holiday Glaceon in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO and build a team of ideal counters with their strongest moves.

Top Holiday Glaceon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Glaceon counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Glaceon with efficiency.

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Emboar: Low Kick, Blast Burn

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Glaceon can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Glaceon is an evolved form, though, I would suggest using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in attempt to increase the Eevee Candies you're earning.

Shiny Odds

Holiday Glaceon can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. While the rate of this Shiny is unknown, it is expected to have a boosted Shiny rate.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!