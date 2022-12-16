How To Encounter Scatterbug & Vivillon In Pokémon GO

We have a surprise drop in Pokémon GO along with a new method of encounter. Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon ( pronounced Vi-vi-yon) have been released and can now be obtained in the game. Scatterbug is the base level of this evolutionary line. Its ultimate form of Vivillon is known for its many different patterns which be regional… kind of. We will be able to catch Scatterbug that can evolve up into differently patterned Vivillon from all over the world by pinning Postcards received from Trainers, PokéStops, or Gyms in different regions. Once we unlock a certain number of Postcards from that region, we will get an automatic Scatterbug encounter.

Niantic writes on the official Pokémon GO blog:

Pinning Postcards from eligible regions unlocks the Vivillon Collector medal and adds progress to sub-medals associated with the Postcard's region of origin. Progressing on sub-medals leads to encounters with Scatterbug. Scatterbug from different regions evolve into Vivillon with different patterns! Will you be able to discover and catch Vivillon with every pattern? Vivillon couldn't have been discovered at a better time! During this season of giving, Trainers can reconnect with friends and family by sending them a thoughtful Gift through Pokémon GO —and then see how many patterns of Vivillon that Scatterbug can evolve into!

Niantic also confirms that Trainers will also be able to collect sub-medals within the Vivillon Collector medal by pinning Postcards. Trainers will be able to pin both their own Postcards as well as Postcards they receive from friends. These sub-medals are associated with the different Vivillon pattern regions and they will offer encounters Scatterbug that will evolve into the Vivillon type assigned to the Postcard's region.

Currently available Vivillon forms include:

Archipelago

Continental

Elegant

Garden

High Plains

Icy Snow

Jungle

Marine

Meadow

Modern

Monsoon

Ocean

Polar

River

Sandstorm

Savanna

Sun

Tundra