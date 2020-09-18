Hunter X Hunter's Menacing Meruem Is The Latest Addition To Jump Force

Jump Force continues to add new characters to the fold, and this time the Chimera Ant King, Meruem, is joining the roster. Bandai Namco's latest Jump Force trailer shows off the new character in all his glory. This should delight fans looking for additional heroes from the series, especially since Meruem is one of the more dangerous and challenging characters in Hunter x Hunter.

Meruem is the latest addition from Character Pass 2, and he's bringing his terrifying New abilities along for the ride. Much like Dragon Ball Z's Cell, his tail does a lot of the work for him. He's not to be trifled with, as if his looks didn't do all the speaking for him. Just look at those menacing eyes.

The previous character to be announced for Jump Force was Yu Yu Hakusho's Hiei, who's coming to all versions of the game except the Switch for now – that's for 2021. The Character Pass 2 will run you $17.99, and if you pick up the pack you'll also get access to Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia. If you'd like, you can buy each character individually for just $3.99 instead.

It feels like the game has run the gamut with some of the coolest and most important shonen characters yet. It's unclear where it will go from here, but there are undoubtedly still some fighters that we want to see added to the game. For now, you might want to catch up on Hunter x Hunter so you know who you're going toe to toe with when it's time to play Jump Force. Then pit him against Goku. Hey, why not?