Hyte Partners With Bandai Namco For All-New Gundam Wing Line

Hyte has formed a new partnership with Bandai Namco to create an all-new line of Gundam Wing PC gear and a new tower case

Article Summary Hyte teams up with Bandai Namco for a special Gundam Wing PC gear collection launching in Q4 2025

The Gundam Wing Y70 touch infinite PC case sports a custom white design inspired by Wing Gundam Zero

Limited edition set includes keycaps, a large desk pad, and a wall scroll featuring iconic mobile suits

Keycaps use Gundam Wing's colors and icons, compatible with most ANSI and UK ISO keyboards

Hyte announced this morning that they have formed a new partnership with Bandai Namco, as they celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Gundam Wing with a new set of PC items. The company has designed a few things that will catch the eye of hardcore fans, including this stunning PC tower that definitely has the throwback vibes going for it. As well as a set of hot-swap keys to fit the them, a new mousepad design, and a banner to hang on your wall. All four of these items are up for pre-order in their shop, as they will hit the market in Q4 2025.

Hyte x Gundam Wing

To celebrate Gundam Wing's 30th anniversary, the Official Gundam Wing Y70 touch infinite Limited Edition case features a custom white colorway with stylized black trim across the case, and a variety of accented components based on the XXXG-00W0 Wing Gundam Zero's color scheme. These include a bright yellow power button, red feet for the case, yellow drive bays and PCIE slot covers, and a red PCIE40 4.0 Luxury Riser Cable from Hyte. In addition to the Wing Gundam Zero UV-printed inside the glass, the Y70 touch infinite display will also feature unique, custom start-up visuals inspired by the anime and will be exclusive to those who bought this specific case.

Hyte's Gundam Wing product line-up also features the Official Hyte Gundam Wing Limited Edition Keycap Set, Desk Pad, and an extra-large Wall Scroll all sold separately. The keycap set comes with 152 individual caps that are fully compatible with most ANSI and UK ISO keyboards. The keycaps utilize Gundam Wing's color scheme and iconography to highlight the anime's two iconic mechs – XXXG-01W Gundam Wing and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon. The Desk Pad is an extra wide format at 900mm x 400mm that showcases Mobile Suit Gundam Wing's artwork with high visual fidelity. The Official Hyte Gundam Wing Limited Edition Wall Scroll features all five of the main mobile suits of the Gundam Wing series.

