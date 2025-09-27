Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ILA: A Frosty Glide, Magic Rain Studios

ILA: A Frosty Glide Receives Late October Launch Date

ILA: A Frosty Glide has been given a release date, as we'll see the exploration adventure platformer arrive on PC and consoles in October

Play as ILA, a young witch-in-training, exploring a snowy open world with a magical skatebroom.

Master gravity-defying platform puzzles, uncover secrets, and collect items for stylish customization.

Experience an enchanting original soundtrack as you glide through scenic mountains and enchanted forests.

Indie game developer and publisher Magic Rain Studios has given ILA: A Frosty Glide a proper release date. After months of teasing and getting a free demo to play, the game has been confirmed for release on PC and all three major consoles on October 20, 2025. Along with the news came a new trailer showing off more of the gameplay, which yoiu can check out here.

ILA: A Frosty Glide

In ILA: A Frosty Glide, players arrive on a whimsical island with snowy mountains and cozy Scandinavian vibes. Immerse yourself in this charming small open world as ILA, a spirited young witch-in-training, who embarks on an intriguing adventure fueled by determination and her trusty skatebroom to find her lost kitty Coco. Transform your journey into an adventure of learning and overcoming, as you solve platform puzzles defying gravity and collect valuables to enhance ILA's appearance and abilities. All of this while listening to its beautiful original soundtrack

Glide Around – Who needs a broom when you have a skatebroom? Soar through snowy mountains and enchanted forests, feel the wind as you cross stunning landscapes. Master and upgrade the magic of your to soar higher and farther.

Discover Secret Places – Explore ILA's small open world at your own pace and relax. Find hidden nooks, uncover treasures, and unlock secrets flying on your skatebroom. Each discovery rewards you with valuable items and deeper lore, enriching your magical journey.

Witchy Customization – Collect special items and coins to personalize ILA's outfit with stylish hats, capes, and skatebrooms to reflect your unique style. As you progress, access new skatebroom upgrades to improve ILA's flying powers.

Immersive Soundtrack – Feel the magic and enjoy the captivating original soundtrack composed by Joaquim Scandurra (Sku), which builds up and grows with you as you approach the summit.

