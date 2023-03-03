Incarnate Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2023 Check our Incarnate Tornadus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players before building a team to take on this pure Flying-type Legendary from Unova.

Incarnate Forme Tornadus has arrived in Pokémon GO to kick off the Season of Rising Heroes. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Incarnate Forme Tornadus, a pure Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form during this raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Incarnate Forme Tornadus' 100% IVs. Let's get into it.

Top Incarnate Forme Tornadus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Incarnate Forme Tornadus counters as such:

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Forme Tornadus with efficiency.

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Luxray: Spark, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Incarnate Forme Tornadus can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tornadus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!