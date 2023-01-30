Indie Publisher HOOK Announces Two Games For Steam Next Fest Madshot: Road to Madness and The Magical Mixture Mill are getting free demos for Steam Next Fest from indie publisher HOOK.

Indie publisher HOOK revealed two of their games for Steam Next Fest, as Madshot: Road To Madness and The Magical Mixture Mill will have free demos. Both of the games will have free demos that will give players a chance to experience 30-60 minutes of gameplay for each. So enough to get an idea of what you'll see from them down the road, but not enough to really spend a ton of time on. We have info about both games below as they already released both demos ahead of time.

"Madshot: Road to Madness is a stand-alone spin-off game of the acrobatic rogue-like shooter Madshot, and takes you on an adrenaline-fueled, back-flipping ride to right the wrongs unleashed in your bid for eternal life. Prepare to face off against horrific monsters and survive multi-phased boss battles on an ever-changing road to freeing your city from the mighty Cthulhu. Equip endless upgrade combinations and use your acrobatic fighting skills to fight through a procedurally generated world full of hideous opponents where every playthrough throws out new challenges in an ever-changing gameplay experience. Gamers who are already playing Madshot on Steam Early Access will be granted access to Road to Madness for free when it's launched. The Madshot Road to Madness demo will throw awesome acrobatic rogue-like shooting action with unlockable weapons, ultimate abilities and sidearms with around 150 upgrades at your disposal as you battle through endless hordes of hideous enemies."

"The Magical Mixture Mill brings a wholesome gameplay experience to the hands of budding potion makers as they step up to bring the world-renowned 'Griselda's Magical Mixtures' shop back to its former glory by helping its elderly, mushroom-loving owner. With their goblin assistant along for the ride, players will jump into a colorful world full of automated production lines, jolly characters and classic fantasy humor as they gather new ingredients, create exotic concoctions and maximize potion potency for their loyal (and demanding) customers. The whimsical demo will include plenty of potion-mixing mayhem with a fully playable biome, gathering tools with abilities, a selection of essence and mixture types and workstations to brew up a storm."