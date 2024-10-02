Posted in: eSports, Fortnite, Games, Interview, Video Games | Tagged: Gonna Need Milk, los angeles comic con, The Milk Cup, ThePeachCobbler

Interview: ThePeachCobbler Talks Women's Esports & The Milk Cup

We chatted with streamer and esports player ThePeachCobbler about her work with women's esports and The Milk Cup happening on Saturday

Article Summary ThePeachCobbler’s journey in women’s esports and upcoming Milk Cup at LA Comic-Con.

Insight on Fortnite’s new season and ThePeachCobbler’s tournament experiences.

All-women’s Fortnite series: Success stories and challenges in organizing events.

The collaboration with Gonna Need Milk and plans for future women’s esports events.

Coming up this weekend, Gonna Need Milk will host The Milk Cup at Los Angeles Comic-Con, serving as the culmination of a Summer-long all-women's Fortnite series. The event will see several competitors battle it out after qualifying throughout the Summer as they battle for glory and a slick of the $250k prize pool. Those wishing to check it out can do so on Saturday, October 5, in the West Hall of the LACC, or watch it live on Twitch or YouTube starting at 1 pm PT. Ahead of the event, we got a chance to chat with streamer and esports player ThePeachCobbler, who helped organize the event, about her work putting together all-women events and the upcoming championship.

BC: Hey Peach! First off, how's things been going for you this year?

TPC: This year has been such an exciting year, and my growth has been exponential since partnering with Gonna Need Milk. From working on The Milk Cup to getting press opportunities and, most recently, being featured in Fortnite's Influencer Cup, it's all been such a blessing!

How's Fortnite been treating you lately? How do you feel about this new season with more Marvel content?

Fortnite has been very kind to me lately, and I think it's been the best year yet! I worked with Epic Games in hosting a $10,000 tournament once the season dropped, and the response from the community was great. With this new season, I've been especially enjoying the shields, jetpacks, and the new Marvel skins, which add a fun, fresh element to the game.

We're gonna talk about The Milk Cup in a bit, but first, you've been hosting all women's tournaments for a while. What pushed you to start doing them on your Discord?

The first tournament I competed in was a $75K tournament hosted by Women of the eRena. The competitive environment was such a new experience for me, and I instantly fell in love with it. I wanted other gamers to feel that same rush, so I took my earnings and invested it all into hosting my very first tournament. That was in 2020, and we've continued to level up and grow, all while staying true to our core mission of providing everyone with the opportunity to compete and have a chance, regardless of their following size. I've always upheld strict rules to ensure fair gameplay and encourage good sportsmanship, and through that, I've created a safe space for women to game and improve, just as with The Milk Cup.

What was the initial response from players and fans, and how was it cultivating an audience for those events?

The response from the community has always been positive. It took some time to gain traction, and we had growing pains at first, but once we worked through feedback and learned from our mistakes, my team built a solid reputation. We run tournaments from a competitive standpoint, so we pay close attention to things like prize pool breakdown, fast queue times, extra hands on deck, and finding ways to keep players engaged. At the end of the day, gamers want a place to practice their skills or compete for a prize, so I've always had strong support, especially as the stakes keep rising. Of course, there have been players who cheated or weren't respectful, and they've been banned from my tournaments, which is a decision I most appreciate.

How did you first end up getting involved with The Milk Cup?

I first worked with Gonna Need Milk on an activation at VidCon in 2022, and what really stood out to me was their genuine commitment to advancing women's sports and their courage to drive change. As we continued building our relationship, Gonna Need Milk approached me about getting involved in competitive Fortnite, and I knew right away they were the perfect partner for something truly impactful. I vividly remember pitching the idea of a large women's-only tournament during a call—seeing their eyes light up and their immediate enthusiasm made it clear they were as invested in this vision as I was. It wasn't just about being another brand partner; their dedication and shared passion turned our dream into a reality. The Milk Cup is more than just a tournament; it's a meaningful step forward for the community.

What was it like working with organizers and WOTE to help bring it to life? And how did the initial reaction and participation go after the announcement back in April?

Gonna Need Milk has been a dream of a partner in building The Milk Cup, and I'm amazed at what we've built alongside our friends at Raidiant and Women of the eRena. I've been part of the competitive Fortnite scene for five years, and transitioning from player to advisor has been a big change, but incredibly rewarding. From working behind the scenes to watching everything come together and feeling the community's excitement—it truly makes it all worth it. The Milk Cup accumulated more than 2.5 million stream views across the qualifiers. We've had over 600 women participate in our qualifiers, with 33 victorious Trios heading to the LACC, The Milk Cup Finals on October 5. So, I'd say it's been an overwhelming success!

What was it like running those initial tournaments over the Summer? What did you think of the competition for both the regular players and the teenagers who signed up?

The Qualifiers were intense, with Team Moxie (Movie, Registta, Dieyuhs) winning Qualifier 1, Team Smylie (Smylie, Sophiaa, Marii) taking Qualifier 2, and Team FemaleClix (FemaleClix, Kanary, CeceNuggets) winning Qualifier 3. The Milk Cup broke viewership records for professional women's Fortnite with each successive qualifier with over 2.5 million views across the three qualifiers—and looks to do so again with The Milk Cup Finals.

It's really been refreshing to see all of the emerging talent and support from the community. The competition has been fierce, with incredibly skilled and charismatic players who have impressed us all with their mechanics. Even for those who weren't fully prepared and faced off against strong competitors who consistently put in the effort, they had the chance to compete alongside players who hopefully inspired them to improve. I know I've been truly inspired by the dedication these women have shown to the game. Some players haven't missed a single scrim night, and even if a teammate can't make it, they find a substitute to keep the momentum going. Their commitment is admirable, and seeing them grind consistently, stay active in chat, and hold each other accountable has been really special. I'm blown away by the level of play, and we're all excited to see who will take home first place.

How did the partnership with the Los Angeles Comic-Con come about for them to host the event?

Gaming and comics have overlapping communities, and hosting the event at LACC felt like a perfect collision of both worlds. LACC is the epicenter of culture, not just for gaming, and hosting the first-ever women's Fortnite LAN event at LACC allows The Milk Cup's competitors the opportunity to showcase their skills to a wide audience outside of the traditional esports events. We're hoping this tournament helps boost the visibility of women in esports and creates more safe spaces for girls and women gamers to continue building on their skills.

How does it feel to be a part of bringing an esports tournament back to the Convention Center?

I'm thrilled to be a part of history, both in building on the legacy of esports in Los Angeles and in this historic moment for North American women's esports. It's incredible to transition from online to in-person, and experiencing that energy firsthand truly motivates everyone. It fuels the passion of young women in gaming and continues to inspire those already competing, making this experience incredibly meaningful. The Milk Cup is also on the cutting edge – being in the same place as some of the most relevant parts of larger culture is a huge honor.

What are you most looking forward to for this competition?

I'm so eager to see all of these talented women come together and celebrate their achievements and skills. I'm also excited to witness the impact The Milk Cup will have in encouraging esports organizations and brands to recognize the importance of providing women with this space and creating more opportunities for them in the future. This will be a first for some; having never competed professionally before, and Gonna Need Milk has worked hard to create a truly meaningful event, paying attention to all the little details. We're looking forward to building lasting memories on October 5th. I'm also really looking forward to some post-tournament chocolate milk and celebrating with our champions!

What are the plans for TheMilkCup once this event is over in October?

We have lots of exciting announcements planned for the future of The Milk Cup over the coming months – this is far from the end, and Gonna Need Milk's commitment to building quality moments for women's esports is just getting started! Stay tuned for more information, and in the meantime, get excited for the LAN final, where we'll see women's esports history made on October 5!

Aside from the obvious, is there anything else you'd like to promote or plug?

We have so many exciting things in the works with so much potential ahead of us. You can stay in the loop on my personal updates by joining my Discord or following me on socials. And if you aren't already drinking milk to stay focused over long gaming sessions, give it a shot! It's a great alternative to energy drinks, providing essential nutrients and a little TLC while helping you maintain focus and sustain your energy.

