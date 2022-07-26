Into the Odd Remastered Will Be Released On October 4th

Free League Publishing revealed that they will be releasing the TTRPG game Into the Odd Remastered on October 4th, 2022. This is a complete upgrade of the original game with modernized artwork and mechanics in one single book, which will primarily contain character creation and the rules for the title. The game is currently up for pre-order at the link above, which sells for roughly $36. Those who pre-order will also get a PDF version of the book free of charge. Here's the rundown of what the book will all entail.

Bastion is the only city that matters. In its industrial age, it sits as the smoke-shrouded hub of mankind, surrounded by a world of lurking horrors and cosmic interference. The Underground spreads beneath our feet and the stars loom above. You are an Explorer, braving places too far for maps and too old for records. Your expeditions touch the bizarre, wondrous, and horrific. You search for riches, but also Arcana, mysterious devices with unnatural powers. Into the Odd Remastered is a rules-light, flavor-heavy roleplaying game of industrial horror and cosmic strangeness. This new edition of Into the Odd from 2014 revisits Industrial Bastionland, giving the original game a lavish hardback, full-color restoration with expanded content. F ast Character Creation: Roll an explorer in minutes, grabbing a starter package of flavourful equipment and starting your expedition.

Minimalist Rules: An ultralite system that keeps the game moving forward. Combat is fast and decisive, with every turn counting.

Strange Things: Monsters are horrific hazards, not opponents to be fought for sport. Arcana are weird artifacts that each carry a unique ability, from firing portals to attracting bones like a magnet.

Return to the Iron Coral: The strange expedition location from the original game has tripled in size, now sprawling over three levels. The surrounding Fallen Marsh now hides four mini-dungeons in its 24 hexes. In the North, the desperate port of Hopesend welcomes adventurous travellers looking to go further.

The Expanded Oddpendium: 26 pages of modules and random tables to help you flesh out the world. Roll to create weird creatures, find the best shortcut across town, and find out what happens when you "eat the stuff".