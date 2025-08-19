INZONE Expands Lineup With Several New Gaming Peripherals

Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, INZONE, Video Games | Tagged: sony

INZONE revealed several new products this morning, as they are expansing their line of items to include their own brand of gaming peripherals. Amoung thr additions for 2025 are a noise canceling wireless headset, a new wireless gameing mouse, two different types of mousepads, a gaming kayboard, and a new pair of in-ear monitors. We have more info about all of these for you here, as they are all available for pre-order now through Sony and select retailers.

INZONE H9 II Noise Canceling Wireless Gaming Headset

The INZONE H9 II is INZONE's flagship wireless gaming headset offering high-quality sound and noise cancellation in a lightweight design with a detachable microphone. Built around the driver unit in Sony's new critically acclaimed WH-1000XM6 wireless noise canceling headphones, the H9 II delivers full-spectrum clarity, for in game footsteps or unsettling deep rumbles. The INZONE H9 II also features a directional cardioid boom microphone that picks up voices clearly while cutting ambient noise. Its long and adjustable boom mic stays exactly where it is placed. In addition, surrounding noise gets filtered out with AI-optimised precision, so teammates hear more of the user's voice, loud and clear.

Plus, with a Super Wide Band (SWB) mic, the INZONE H9 II can deliver clear, more natural sound than ever before, to ensure every callout sounds crisp and competition ready. The H9 II weighs just about 260g and features a redesigned headband structure that evenly distributes weight, so the headset stays comfortable through long sessions. For intense gaming, the supplied USB-C dongle offers a dedicated ultra-low-latency 2.4GHz connection. LE Audio and Bluetooth pairing maintains a simultaneous connection for players to enjoy low-latency gameplay while maintaining connection to their smartphone for calls and notifications. All with up to 30 hours battery life between charges. A soft pouch is included to easily carry and transport the headset.

E9 In-Ear Monitor for Gaming

New to the INZONE line up is the INZONE E9 compact wired in-ear gaming earbuds tuned for FPS games, delivering precise sound and competitive audio performance. With sound tuning developed through feedback from Fnatic, the INZONE E9 ensures players can hear footstep, reloads, and distant threats before getting caught. The INZONE E9 has a compact design for a snug fit with pressure-free wear. There is an option to swap between noise-isolation foam tips or silicone hybrid tips in multiple sizes for all-day comfort.

The INZONE E9 hosts Sony's first fully enclosed structure, and combined with the noise isolation ear tips, they achieve superior passive noise isolation for more focused sound. These in-ear monitors are designed to reduce sounds from a pro tournament crowd or get rid of simple background distraction in everyday play. The INZONE Hub for PC gaming lets players adjust their audio profile and EQ settings with virtual 7.1ch audio and 360 spatial sound to adjust to their preferences with the USB-C audio box.

The KBD-H75 Gaming Keyboard

The INZONE KBD-H75 is Sony's first gaming keyboard. The rapid trigger feature allows players to toggle the input on/off without requiring keys to return to the reset position. Fully customize the actuation point and reset points on a per-key The polling rate is up to 8000Hz for lightning-fast and accurate signal delivery. The KBD-H75 keyboard utilizes a gasket mount that cushions each press by sandwiching the plate with soft gaskets, reducing vibration, and improving feedback for a smoother, more satisfying keystroke and a clean, precise typing sound—delivering comfort that lasts through long gaming sessions.

Incorporating professional feedback from Fnatic, the INZONE KBD-H75 gaming keyboard adopts a compact 75% layout to give pro FPS players more mouse space without sacrificing essential keys for daily use. The space-efficient dial allows for customizable assignments, such as volume control, which frees up space for fast, clean mouse flicks. With a CNC-machined aluminum chassis, this keyboard blends lasting durability with a polished edge that looks as sharp as it feels.

Wireless INZONE Gaming Mouse

Optimized at 48.4g (approx.) based on feedback from Fnatic's top players, the INZONE Mouse-A is the sweet spot where speed meets stamina. The internal polyamide frame, made lighter with the addition of hollow glass microspheres, keeps weight down while maintaining structural stability. The mouse holds strong under pressure and plays with purpose all session long with up to 90 hours of battery life. The mouse is also equipped with a high-performance custom sensor exclusive to INZONE, with up to 30K DPI acceleration up to 70G, and a maximum speed of 750 IPS giving users pinpoint accuracy at pro-level speed. At a polling rate up to 8000Hz, INZONE Mouse-A delivers smoother tracking and near-zero lag. Custom signal tuning keeps it stable, even under max polling load. The optical switch uses light to transmit signals, resulting in no physical contact, which significantly increases response speed. This allows for quicker actions during gameplay.

Mat-F & Mat-D Mousepads

Two new mousepads joined the INZONE lineup– the INZONE Mat-F and INZONE Mat-D. The INZONE Mat-F is a control-type mousepad that has a 6mm thickness and a SlimFlex base to support sharper aiming and smoother braking, ideal for low sens players. The textured fabric allows easy micro-corrections with enough friction to support hard stops making it ideal for players needing both finesse and control.

The INZONE Mat-D has a 4mm thickness and is designed for speed featuring a smooth glide and high-speed response in any Battle Royale style game. The low friction supports light, fast flicks and effortless tracking, ideal for high sens players who rely on constant motion. Designed in collaboration with Fnatic, INZONE Mat-F and INZONE Mat-D have a low edge and anti-fray stitching that allows the stitch line to sit below the surface. As a result, it stays out of the way during gameplay and is built for consistent use. Both mats have been developed with core gamers in mind. Every surface detail was shaped through co-creation with Fnatic pros for speed, precision, and stability at top-level play

