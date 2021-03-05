Is The Fletchling Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?

Fletchling Community Day is happening tomorrow in Pokémon GO, leading many players to ask… if purchasing the Community Day ticket worth it?

Why You Should Buy the Fletchling Community Day Ticket In Pokémon GO

Historically, the items rewarded in these tasks have been worth far more than $1 USD. The rough part is that we cannot confirm exactly what will be offered, and can only base our choice this month on what was offered in previous months. For example, last month's $1 USD Community Day research offered an Incense, a Poffin, a Rocket Radar, Poké Balls, Great Balls, a hefty helping of XP and Stardust, and more. That, I feel, is worth it three times over. However, while last month was standard, there have been missed… we'll get into that below.

Good Community Days should be supported. This is a matter of opinion, of course. However, I personally feel that we as the Pokémon GO playerbase can shape this game more than we realize. We know from the Mega Raid feedback last year that Niantic responds to community feedback and, of course, money. If you are frustrated with the Community Day choices as many have been, supporting a good Community Day with a new Shiny and a useful attack may help us show Niantic the direction we want them to take. Personally, I never want to see another Community Day like Machop, Roselia, and Magikarp again, and I like the idea of Niantic seeing Fletchling as a more successful choice than those.

Why You Shouldn't Buy the Fletchling Community Day Ticket In Pokémon GO

These haven't been consistent. Judging these based on the questlines of previous months is a double-edged sword. Most of the rewards have been great. January's awful Machop Community Day, though, nerfed the rewards. We saw the rewards return to standard last month, but that did go to show Pokémon GO players that Niantic can and will change what these questlines offer.

Overall

Personally, considering this is one dollar, I think it's worth the risk. While we did have a month of bad rewards, we've had many more with worthy items. If you already spend money on Pokémon GO, this is a way to get these items for cheaper than they'd be in the shop otherwise. However, if you don't spend money on the game, there is no real loss in skipping this.

For those waiting to see the tasks and rewards, stay tuned, as Bleeding Cool will report on those when they are live in a separate piece.