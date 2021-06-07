Is The GO Fest 2021 Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?

The GO Fest 2021 ticket is now available in the Pokémon GO shop. Is it worth buying? Let's take a look at what it offers and determine if you should throw down the cash.

I'm not going to beat around the bush. The very simple answer is "yes." This ticket is emphatically worth buying. The more detailed answer… is here's why this purchase is essential for everyone who loves playing Pokémon GO.

Price: This year, the cost is $4.99 which is down from last year's $14.99. That… is a huge decrease, especially considering how last year felt like a bargain. That's because:

Entertainment: Last year, I played the full length of both days of GO Fest. When it was over, I was tired, satisfied, and honestly a little thrilled. For the price of a movie ticket, I was given sixteen hours of entertainment. The feeling I left the event with was much more similar to that of a convention than a digital event, due to both the community aspects as well as the features and pace of the game itself. Now that Niantic has cut the price down to a third of even last year's, I can't imagine more of a bargain. (It's so low that it almost feels like an apology for last year's notoriously overpriced Galarian Mr. Mime research.)

Exclusive offerings: While you'll be able to enjoy the wild spawns, raids, and habitats regardless of whether or not you buy a ticket, content that will be exclusive to the ticket include: Costumed Pikachu (Rock Star or Pop Star), Flygon, Zigzagoon, Galarian Ponyta, Gardevoir Exclusive spawns including Unown, Throh, Sawk, all of which will be available as Shinies. 10,000 XP from raids on Sunday. Free raid passes. Special Research with early access to a Mythical Pokémon. When this goes live for all trainers later in the year, you can play both and get Candy rather than an encounter in the second one.



And that's just what we know so far. Personally, I cannot recommend the ticket strongly enough. Go forth, Pokémon GO players!