Jetrunner Drops New Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the game Jetrunner ahead of the game's release, taking place on Steam later this week

Indie game developer Riddlebit Software and publisher Curveball Games have released onemore trailer for Jetrunner ahead of the game's release. This is basically a quick sizzle reel featuring in-game footage and animations, featuring Matthew Mercer as Mick Acaster, Alejandro Saab as Jacque, and Sara Secora as Nina all contributing dialogue to their chatacters in this extreme FPS title. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released on September 4, 2025.

Jetrunner

Jetrunning isn't just a sport…it's a test of nerve, style, and split-second decision-making…It's a way of life. Whether you're chasing the fastest times, showing off your flashiest moves, or climbing the leaderboards, the stadium is your stage, and the arena is your own personal parkour playground… but remember, speed can only take you so far. In a dazzling near-future where gravity is optional and style is mandatory, Jetrunner is the planet's most thrilling sport: a pulse-pounding fusion of first-person parkour, fluid controls and fast-paced FPS action, designed for only the boldest contenders. Run, jump, slide, and blast your way through hand crafted arenas as you climb the ranks and etch your name into the annals of Jetrunning history.

Fluid FPS Parkour Gameplay: Wall-run, vault, grapple, and blaze through courses in style. Built for speed runners, stunt fiends, and highlight reels.

Wall-run, vault, grapple, and blaze through courses in style. Built for speed runners, stunt fiends, and highlight reels. 60+ Unique Arenas: From the New York cityscapes to the bustling streets of Seoul – every arena is a new challenge to conquer.

From the New York cityscapes to the bustling streets of Seoul – every arena is a new challenge to conquer. Six Futuristic Gadgets To Master: Jet-fueled tools that give you the edge – mobility and flair all included.

Jet-fueled tools that give you the edge – mobility and flair all included. Narrative Campaign: Join rookie sensation Nina White in a fully voiced story mode as she rises through the ranks and battles for legendary status.

Join rookie sensation Nina White in a fully voiced story mode as she rises through the ranks and battles for legendary status. Challenge Mode: Precision meets planning. Master each level with speed, smarts, and a hint of obsession. Optimize. Execute. Repeat.

Precision meets planning. Master each level with speed, smarts, and a hint of obsession. Optimize. Execute. Repeat. Global Leaderboards: Beat the best. Then make sure everyone knows it.

