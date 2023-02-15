Kill It With Fire Will Be Getting Released For VR Looking to kill spiders in VR? Kill It With Fire will be coming out on multiple VR platforms sometime this year.

The crew at tinyBuild Games have confirmed that they will be releasing a VR version of Kill It With Fire, coming to multiple platforms. They didn't really talk much about the game today; it was just a simple announcement letting people know that it will be coming out on SteamVR, Meta Quest, and both versions of PSVR. More than likely still the same game, just with a VR twist to things and no new content. No release date has been confirmed yet beyond the idea we'll see it sometime in 2023.

"The good news: The VR version of Kill It With Fire means the ultimate freedom to hunt and destroy mankind's most ancient and deadly nemesis. You'll have more control than ever over how you take down the eight-legged menace. The bad news: Its SPIDERS. In VR. Don't say we didn't warn you. Look, we don't need to complicate things here. There's somewhat of a "spider problem" in town, and as a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator, YOU are the solution. But you're not going in alone. You've got a huge arsenal of weapons and technology to help you do a little bit of population control. And if there's a little collateral damage caused along the way? Well, it's best to be SURE they're dead."

"The spider – mankind's most ancient and deadly nemesis. As a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator, it's time to fight back! Assemble your arsenal of increasingly excessive weapons, track spiders across suburbia, and burn everything in your path! To defeat spiders you must exploit their one weakness: FIRE. Or bullets. Or explosions, throwing stars, gettin' smushed by stuff…pretty much anything, really. Hunt spiders with extreme prejudice and zero regard for collateral damage as you squash, shoot, explode, burn, or bomb your way through suburbia on your quest to defeat this most terrifying and elusive nemesis! But that doesn't mean it'll be easy – first you've gotta find the spiders. Use state-of-the-art arachnid tracking technology to pinpoint your quarry's location among hundreds of potential hiding spots – then, torch everything and smash the spider with a frying pan after it runs out. It's the only way to be sure."