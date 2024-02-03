Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Egg or Chicken Games, Kingsgrave

Kingsgrave Confirmed For Steam Next Fest With Free Demo

Alawar has announced that their gloomy Metroidvania title Kingsgrave will be a part of Steam Next Fest from February 5-12.

Article Summary Alawar's Kingsgrave demo hits Steam Next Fest Feb 5-12.

Gloomy Metroidvania title inspired by Zelda series.

Engage in combat, gather resources, and rebuild the kingdom.

Traverse diverse biomes and solve puzzles in a ruined world.

Indie game developer Egg or Chicken Games and publisher Alawar confirmed Kingsgrave has a free demo coming to Steam Next Fest. If you've ever been a fan of The Legend Of Zelda, you'll get a kick out of this one as the game is a gloomy Metroidvania adventure inspired by the Nintendo series. As you explore and take on enemies, you'll gain powers and new skills, as well as items to help you out as you attempt to reclaim the realm from the plague that has suffocated the land. Enjoy the trailer here as the demo will be live from February 5-12.

Kingsgrave

Arise, mighty monarch, from your prolonged slumber. A dreadful disease has struck the kingdom and taken away people's lives. Your lands have wilted, the rest of the subjects have abandoned their houses, and monsters created by fragments of diseased souls have come in their places, swallowing up all living beings. It is time, king, to awake and unite the fractured lands, vanquish the darkness, and lead your people to prosperity like old times. The fate of your realm depends on you!

Restore The Kingdom: Unlock new abilities by collecting resources, building houses, and slaying enemies to bring the smallfolk back home. The true power of the king lies in his domains and members – the more you restore, the mightier you become.

Unlock new abilities by collecting resources, building houses, and slaying enemies to bring the smallfolk back home. The true power of the king lies in his domains and members – the more you restore, the mightier you become. Banish The Shadows: Destroy the plague creatures to save your subjects and clear the lands of rotting monsters to bring life back to the wastelands. Sharpen your combat skills and obtain more powerful equipment to overcome formidable adversaries.

Destroy the plague creatures to save your subjects and clear the lands of rotting monsters to bring life back to the wastelands. Sharpen your combat skills and obtain more powerful equipment to overcome formidable adversaries. Explore A World In Ruin: Go through traverse woods, deserts, volcanoes, and other biomes in the handcrafted interconnected world. Solve cunning puzzles, uncover hidden paths, and navigate treacherous terrain. The path is filled with challenges and wonders, a journey worthy of a true king.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!