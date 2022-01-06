Konami Issues Statement On Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Pasadena Event

Konami has issued a statement on the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game event that was due to happen next week in Pasadena, California. We have the full statement below, but the shorthand is today's event has been canceled due to the state of California's guidelines on COVID-19, which have been updated after the outbreak of the Omicron variant. The event will be changing to a Remote Duel event which will still cater to those who have already signed up to take part in it, however, they are offering refunds to those who do not wish to participate. We'll see how this shakes out the rest of the year for them, as every state has different guidelines for future events.

As we monitor COVID-19 pandemic developments, we continue to take seriously the guidelines and recommendations from government health authorities and experts, including the recent statement by LA County strongly suggesting avoiding large indoor gatherings. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, with Los Angeles County reporting nearly 45,000 new cases over the weekend, and in recognizing our own responsibility to prioritize the health and safety of our entire Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG community, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the long-awaited first in-person Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) event in Pasadena, California on January 15-16. In lieu of the in-person event, we will host an online Remote Duel YCS tournament during the same weekend. The Remote Duel YCS will be open to all Duelists in North America including those that were not able to pre-register for YCS Pasadena.

We apologize if this has caused any inconvenience to those who may be affected as a result. Refunds for the entry fee will be made available for any registered Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players who do not choose to attend the alternate online Remote Duel YCS event. Please contact ygoreg@thesidedeck.com for a refund. In addition, all Duelists that registered for YCS Pasadena will be offered priority registration for an upcoming YCS event.