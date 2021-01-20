Kyogre & Groudon Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Kyogre and Groudon raid hour in Pokémon GO and it's set to be the most hyped raid hour since the Lake Trio in November 2020. Kyogre and Groudon are highly desired Legendaries that Niantic is featuring very sparingly, with only a single day feature throughout the entirety of 2020. With this week-only feature and no indication of when these Hoenn favorites will return, raid hour may indeed be your best shot at getting a Shiny Groudon or Kyogre in Pokémon GO. Maximize on your raid hour experience tonight from 6 PM to 7 PM with these key tips.

Take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience raid hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the amount of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event.

Know your counters: Don't miss our complete Raid Guides that will give the Top 10 Kyogre Counters, Top 10 Groudon Counters, and budget counters for both.

Know your 100% IVs: This is easy enough, as both have the same CP spread. The 100% IV Kyogre and Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Hold onto your doubles: Many trainers will spend the week doing dozens of raids, raking in more Kyogre and Groudon that they could hope to save for special trades. Don't transfer them yet. The best bet will be to hold these for a Spotlight Hour that has the bonus feature of double transfer Candy in order to maximize the amount of Kyogre and Groudon Candy that you're pulling in.

Best of luck out there, fellow trainers.