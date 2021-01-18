Kyogre Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021

Finally, something good is in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO. Kyogre and Groudon return to raids tomorrow after, with the exception of a single day, an absence longer than a year. They're only here for seven days, though, so this is going to be an intense week of raiding. This raid guide will help you make a team to take down Kyogre, understand its 100%s IVs, and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Kyogre Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kyogre counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Ampharos (Volt Switch, Zap Cannon)*

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kyogre with efficiency.

* Currently, Mega Ampharos is not out yet but, based on an official Chinese-language announcement from Niantic, it is expected to release during Kyogre's tenure.

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Breloom (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

Leafeon (Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Three top trainers using the above counters powered up as high as possible will be able to take Kyogre down. Going in with four to six trainers is a more reliable bet, though, if top counters can't be guaranteed.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Kyogre. The thing is, Kyogre has a small catch circle, is very far away, and annoyingly moves from side to side, so will likely take greater patience than most Legendaries to catch.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyogre will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 1939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!