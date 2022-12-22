Kyurem Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022

Kyurem returns to raids in Pokémon GO as we enter into the second part of the Winter Holiday 2022 Event. During this raid rotation, you will be able to battle this Ice/Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon in raids where its Shiny will be available. With this raid guide, you can build a team to take on Kyurem in Pokémon GO and understand its Shiny rate in raids.

Top Kyurem Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kyurem counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Mega Latias: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kyurem with efficiency.

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Dialga: Metal Claw, Draco Meteor

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kyurem can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Note that Kyurem is slightly more difficult to catch than most Legendaries due to its unusually far catch circle.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyurem will have a CP of 2042 in normal weather conditions, and 2553 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!