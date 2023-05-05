Landlord's Super Set To Leave Early Access Later This Month After being in Early Access for three years, Landlord’s Super will finally be fully released later this month.

Indie developer Minskworks and publisher Yogscast Games announced that Landlord's Super is finally going to leave Early Access after three years. The game is a construction sim set smack-dab in the middle of the Thatcher administration in '80s Brittian, as you attempt to upgrade the murky midlands of the country as an economic depression is happening. The title will finally see a full release on May 25th, as we have more info about it below and a new trailer.

"Landlord's Super is a first-person construction simulation set in Britain's murky midlands during the 1980s. It combines its bricks-and-mortar construction with a broader social simulation that see players renovating their former council house by performing legitimate or illegitimate work. It depicts a Britain from another era, yet the economic challenges players face could not be more real. With unemployment sky-high, it's down to players to build their way out of poverty with bricks and mortar in hand. Take a dodgy loan, restore a property, move in the locals, attend to their grievances, then celebrate with a pint in this fully-simulated, open-world 1980's Britain."

"Landlord's Super has seen frequent updates since its initial Early Access launch in April 2020, with many features and gameplay mechanics developed in response to community feedback. Throughout development, it's been a huge hit with those who've been playing, and leaves Early Access rated 'Very Positive' on Steam. With this final release, players can now play through from new Sheffingham residents to retirement – assuming they've managed to financially secure it. Players can build towards a cushy retirement through any means necessary. Mix cement, assemble scaffolding, order supplies and rebuild a community's hope brick-by-brick; take odd jobs and meet a cast of local personalities and dodgy characters around town, or just drink the day away at the pub. Players plan their actions in a living world around the time of day, seasonal weather and their own wellbeing."