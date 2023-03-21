LEGO Bricktales Releases New Free DLC Pack This Week If you've been looking for some new content for LEGO Bricktales, you now have a free DLC pack in time for Easter.

Thunderful Publishing, along with developer ClockStone and The LEGO Group, have released a new free DLC pack for LEGO Bricktales, just in time for Easter. The pack will add in a number of different Easter-related items and activities, including a giant bunny, eggs to be found all over the place, special designs that you can build yourself and put into the game's setting, and much more. Basically bringing a bit of color and some holiday fun to the game, which we hope will be the first of many on the way. We have more info on the DLC for you below, along with a short teaser trailer giving you a preview of the content, as this DLC pack is available right now.

"The LEGO Bricktales free Easter update introduces an egg-cellent new story set in a small Easter world. This world becomes accessible if the player has cleared the first world (Jungle). On completion, an entrance will appear in the park leading you to the new diorama where you'll meet the friendly Easter bunny who has a problem with making eggs for this year's Easter celebration. Disgruntled chickens and snow damage keep them from reaching their goals, so you will need to use your quick thinking and puzzle-solving abilities to help them save Easter. New features in this Easter update include:"

A beautifully crafted Easter diorama

A storyline where you have to help the Easter bunny save Easter

5 new construction puzzles. Four with a specific challenges and one being an open area where you can build more freely

1 collection quest – Easter eggs will be hidden in the other existing worlds that you can find and use to purchase items

3 new wardrobe items (purchasable with eggs players have found in the world)

1 new music track

A new menu entry to notify you of ongoing updates