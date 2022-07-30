Level Infinite Offers Starter Notes For Chimeraland

Level Infinite has released their latest game Chimeraland, and with it, they released some special notes on how to get started. The team just barely launched the game globally on PC and mobile devices and were pretty quick to recognize that many may not know where to begin in the sandbox RPG world. So they sent out these notes along with the launch trailer this week to give people a helping hand in what direction they will want to take. We have them for you all down below.

With so much to do in Chimeraland, it can be a little tricky deciding where to start and how to make the most of the experience. Read on to learn the basics of how to get started in Chimeraland so that you're fully equipped and ready to begin hunting, taming, and combining beasts to make amazing (or cursed) chimeras! Befriend the Local Wildlife: Head off into the vast wilderness to tame mythical beasts and create a chimera of your very own! Want to take to the skies? No problem! Simply find a beast with wings and feed it to your existing mount to create a practical, but potentially unsightly abomination. Or, make the cutest creation known to man by fusing loads of adorable creatures together. It's up to you!

