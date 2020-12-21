Machop Community Day Set for January 2021 In Pokémon GO

Hate it or love it, it's official. Machop Community Day is happening in January 2021 in Pokémon GO. Let's get into it.

The full details for Machop Community Day in Pokémon GO, which will take place on Saturday, January 16th, 2021 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, include:

Shiny Machop will be available, of course, as it has been released in its Shiny form for a very long time

When evolved to the final stage of Machamp, that Machamp will have the Payback. To those who TMed Frustration away from your Shadow Machops and have yet to evolve, this may be your time to shine.

Snapshots will reward a surprise (three guesses who!)

There will be a $1 USD ticketed Special Research that trainers will be able to buy in the shop… but if you bought the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, it'll be free for you, as will the ticketed Special Research that'll come with February's Community Day.

A 1280 Pokécoin box will be in the shop as per usual and will, this time, feature an Elite Charged TM

The coveted bonus of triple catch Stardust will be active, so stock up on Star Pieces now

And of course, now a staple of Community Days even though it is said to not be a permanent bonus, Incense set during the event will last for three hours.

This news is likely going to thrill some Pokémon GO trainers while frustrating others. On the plus side, a full day of grinding Candy XL for Machop is going to be very useful. Machamp is incredibly useful, so this may be the best chance to farm Candy XL for any species yet. On the other hand, not only is Machop another Pokémon that has already had its Shiny release, but it was also the loser of a Community Day vote almost a year ago. If Niantic starts picking the second and third runners-up of these votes, what community are these events for?