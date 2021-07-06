Magic: The Gathering "Adventure" Recap From Gather: July 6th

Earlier, we detailed the positives and negatives of Wizards of the Coast's Gather event from earlier today. Well, what would a Magic: The Gathering preview event be without a few previews from the latest set? Today, in addition to going through a really awesome Dungeons & Dragons-style role-playing adventure, we saw a bunch of previews from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. And now, we will be showcasing some of them to you!

Dragons Aplenty

Probably the coolest aspect of the Gather meeting was the chance to interact with multiple non-player characters as well as the various content creators who were invited alongside us. The roster of NPCs in this event included five Dragons, one of each major chromatic color. Naturally, it wouldn't be a Dungeons & Dragons-themed set without them. As such, here are two really cool Dragon-inspired cards in the set:

Incidentally, Dragon's Fire is one of two cards we saw that was based around a Dragon tribal theme, and, interestingly enough, is one of two cards we know of that says the word "Dragon" on it precisely seven times! The other card that we saw, also the other card that says "Dragon" on it so frequently, is Temple of the Dragon Queen:

Both cards would do splendidly in most any Dragon deck in Commander, not to mention any deck that uses Dragons en masse in any other format as well (Historic Brawl headed by Sarkhan the Masterless, we're looking at you!).

Adventurers' Best Friend

The next card we wish to discuss is Loyal Warhound, a creature that acts as a fantastic source of land-based ramp where it's needed most: white-aligned decks!

Loyal Warhound will see play in various white decks across most formats, and this is not hyperbolic strictly because white needed more cards like this. The only gripe we have about it is that it's been printed at rare, and in time, due to the simplicity of this card, if it gets reprinted in the future, it isn't hard to think that it'll be printed at a lower rarity. But for now, cards like this are a dime a dozen and it is for this reason that it'll see much play. But also, why is this Dog of the same rarity as the card below?

Asmodeus the (Alliterative) Archfiend

The final card we are rather obligated to mention is Asmodeus the Archfiend. Asmodeus is a six-drop that does a great impression of Griselbrand while simultaneously acting much like a Necropotence on a 6/6 body. But oh, it gets even better…!

You see, while Asmodeus has that horrendously-extortive ability where you can't draw cards and have to lose an equivalent amount of life to get anything (but everything) you do draw, the simplest answer to getting this card to work well despite the Binding Contract ability is to sacrifice or otherwise remove Asmodeus while the second, three-black-mana activated ability is one the stack, waiting to resolve. With Asmodeus out of play and the ability still having yet to resolve, you can draw those seven (or multiples thereof!) cards freely. It's a gross interaction and one that is arguably stronger than even a Griselbrand draw as long as you have a means to perform it.

What do you think about these cards from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms? Are you planning on playing with these cards in your next Magic: The Gathering event after their release? Let us know in the comments below!