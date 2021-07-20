Magic: The Gathering Beta Black Lotus Now On Auction At Heritage

The big one has landed! Heritage Auctions, a Dallas, Texas-based auction house that primarily deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has acquired a rare, graded copy of Black Lotus from Magic: The Gathering's Beta set and has put it on the auction block! Prospective bidders for this magnificent piece of Magic history have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place their bids on Heritage's website.

According to this card's auction listing on the Heritage Auctions website, Black Lotus is:

[…] the most powerful of the "Power 9" cards, and arguable the most desirable card ever made. The Black Lotus allows you to create three mana of any color with 0 cost to play. Quickly limited as too powerful, and quickly out of reach of many collectors in value, do not miss your chance now at the one here. Only 3000 of each rare card were printed in this groundbreaking edition, making each copy that comes along an event of note. According to BGS population report, there are 13 Black Lotus graded in a 6 and 323 graded higher.

It is important to note that even though this particular Black Lotus is graded at a 6, which oftentimes doesn't seem too high because any reasonably-preserved copy of Black Lotus is remarkably rare due to the wear and tear of time, this card is more valuable than you might expect. And let's be real for a second; it's a Beta Black Lotus. Who wouldn't want that?

If you wish to bid on this beautiful Black Lotus from Magic: The Gathering, kindly please remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!