Magic: The Gathering – Hazezon Tamar Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based on Dallas, Texas that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Hazezon Tamar from Legends, a 1994 expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! Hazezon Tamar is a perennial favorite for many players in the Commander format, widely seen as the most popular format in Magic save for "kitchen-table casual" due to his novel ability and the interactions that come with it. Prospective bidders for this splendid Magic card will only have up until Tuesday, April 19th, to place a bid on it.

This card is something very special in many ways: For one, it creates tokens that enter play at the upkeep step after Hazezon enters play but can be removed before this trigger's delay expires. Because Hazezon would exile all these creature tokens upon leaving play, they enter without that risk if Hazezon leaves play before they do. Furthermore, it creates a veritable glut of tokens at one time, meaning you have a ton of attackers for later. There are plenty of cards that allow you to use Hazezon's ability to great effect, such as Strionic Resonator and Conjurer's Closet, not to mention the ever-useful Food Chain. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Legends was the third expansion set for Magic: The Gathering and was the first to bring some cards that took more than two colors to play. CGC Graded this card and awarded the following subgrades: centering 9, surface 7, corners 9, edges 9. The artwork was done by Richard Kane-Ferguson.

If you wish to place a bid on this beautiful copy of Hazezon Tamar from Magic: The Gathering, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, April 19th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!