Magic: The Gathering Island Sanctuary Art On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put the original art for Island Sanctuary, the artwork for a card painted by Mark Poole for Wizards of the Coast's trading card game Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! Winning this once-in-a-lifetime auction will not only get you the iconic Magic painting, but also a certificate of authenticity proving the verity of the piece. Prospective bidders will have until Saturday, November 6th to place a bid on this wonderful piece of Magic artwork.

According to the auction listing for this piece of art from 1994, as seen on Heritage Auctions' website:

This painting was initially done for 'Island #2' but was rejected because the images for land cards weren't meant to have anything on them that could be construed as a creature (to avoid confusion with creature cards)." However, the art was so good that they ended up creating a new card for it! A Certificate of Authenticity accompanies the painting from the artist, Mark Poole. The painting was created in mixed media, and is signed in the lower-left corner of the 7" x 5.75" image area. The painting has been framed to an overall size of 11.25" x 10". On the reverse side of the frame, you'll find the original receipt of purchase. In Excellent condition.

If you are looking to make a claim for this beautiful painting by a bona fide Magic: The Gathering artist, please kindly remember that you will have until Saturday, November 6th to place a bid on it. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!