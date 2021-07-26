Magic: The Gathering JumpStart: Historic Horizons "In The Machine"

Hello and welcome, players, collectors, and all manner of fans of Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game, Magic: The Gathering! Today, we are happy to showcase an exclusive preview from Magic's next digital-only expansion for Magic Arena, JumpStart: Historic Horizons! This full-pack preview is of the "In The Machine" pack, half a Sealed deck worth of artifacts and utilitarian white and blue cards, assured to rouse the interest of any skilled artificer!

A few quick notes of clarity for JumpStart: Historic Horizons:

These packs are different from the original JumpStart packs in that a) they are only found on Magic Arena, b) they do not have a basic land in them, and c) the rates of cards found in these packs do differ slightly but in a manner different and more diverse than JumpStart.

Furthermore, some of the cards found in this set are only feasible for a non-physical format like Arena or Magic: The Gathering Online (and although we have not heard anything about an MTGO release, the technology is at least available for this). This is because they use a randomization that just isn't doable in physical form.

Alright, with that out of the way, on to the previews! First, let's look at three cards that are being reprinted in JumpStart: Historic Horizons' "In The Machine" pack.

Exciting, huh? Well, let's show you one of the absolute coolest commons in the set and one of the reasons this is a digital-only release, shall we?

Wait, what's "perpetually"?

According to Wizards of the Coast, "perpetually" means that the effect simply does not end. Ever. At all.

Typically, because of the difficulty in tracking such an effect in physical play, the word "perpetually" will likely not show up on physical Magic: The Gathering cards in a mechanical context. However, in digital play such as on Magic Arena, these rules limiting tracking by way of the human mind, as well as the rules of play, do not apply in the same way, so cards with perpetual effects can absolutely be used.

Finally, we have the list of cards you will and may find in the pack for "In The Machine". We hope you enjoy this pack as much as we do. Note that these are twelve-card packs and the basic lands fill in automatically as needed.

Arcbound Mouser 50% / Sparring Construct 25% / Arcbound Prototype 25%

Fairgrounds Patrol 75% / Cogworker's Puzzleknot 25%

Barbed Spike 67% / Batterbone 33%

Steelfin Whale 50% / Thought Monitor 30% / Myr Enforcer 20%

Etherium Spinner 34% / Parcel Myr 33% / Foundry Inspector 33%

Nettlecyst 60% / Esper Sentinel 40%

Chrome Courier 100%

Glass Casket 100%

Icy Manipulator 100%

Baffling Defenses 100%

Filigree Attendant 100%

a land with cycling (such as Secluded Steppe or Lonely Sandbar) 100%

For those of you who play Magic Arena, are you excited for this upcoming set? Will Wizards of the Coast make this new Magic: The Gathering set another standout success? Let us know what you think about this release and the new card in the comments below!