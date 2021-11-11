Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Features Reversed, Numbered Card

A major game store in Roanoke, Virginia, has opened a very special Secret Lair drop card from Magic: The Gathering, the premier trading card game by Wizards of the Coast. In turn, this card, never seen before, is raising some interesting questions about the precedents it sets.

Ben Bleiweiss, the General Manager of Sales for Star City Games, a major store in Roanoke, claims to have found a copy of Viscera Seer in his Phyrexian Secret Lair drop. However, this item is very interesting in that not only is it reversed in the front face area of the card, but it is also stamped with a gold-holofoil stamp treatment (oriented in a normal manner), denoting it at number 77 of 100 cards.

This raises a few questions that at this time we have yet to have answered. For one, is this 77th card the only copy of Viscera Seer in the collection of 100 cards? If not, what other cards are reversed and stamped in this way? But if so, what other cards are in the collection?

At this time, Bleiweiss has decided to put this remarkably rare card on auction via Facebook's MTG Rarities: Major Misprints page. We have previously noted Emiel van Daele's double-printed copy of the Mystic Intellect preconstructed Commander deck from 2019, which was also auctioned there. So far, we know that the starting bid was privately set for $1000.00 USD, with a buyout at $5000, if you're interested in acquiring this exceptional card. However, with so little actual information about what the numbered stamps mean for the series, it may be advisable to let this play out first.

What do you think? Is this new numbered series of cards going to raise hairs for Magic: The Gathering collectors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!