Magic: The Gathering Teams Up With K-Swiss For Jace-Themed Shoes

Anyone who is a big fan of Magic: The Gathering, the premier trading card game by Wizards of the Coast, can tell you that Magic-themed merchandise goes far beyond the cards. From t-shirts to keychains and even cars, Magic merch is a huge wellspring that Wizards of the Coast probably ought to tap into more (if you'll pardon the pun). Therefore, it's a big deal to learn that K-Swiss, an American-based tennis brand, is teaming up with the mothership company for Magic: The Gathering in order to bring consumers and superfans a line of sneakers based on their iconic Planeswalker character, Jace Beleren.

According to the press release, the sneaker, modeled as a reimagining of the Gstaad '86 line of classic sneaker, has glow-in-the-dark accents and a clip-on pin inspired by Jace Beleren, the illusionist extraordinaire and a main character of the Magic: The Gathering storyline since roughly 2007.

The sneakers are crafted with premium leather overlays and underlays that are accented by glow-in-the-dark elements — the leather collar lining, printed designs, rubber outsole and extra laces are all inspired by Jace's power and costume. Metal lace clip-ons modeled after Jace's character design and a debossed Magic: The Gathering logo at the tongue and a sublimated sockliner of Jace's artwork complete the magical reinvention of this classic K-Swiss style. They are packaged with a special-edition box and tissue paper.

Remember, Magic players, the preview debut for Zendikar Rising, the next upcoming set for the game, will be broadcasting tomorrow on Twitch. In the meantime winding up to that explosive debut, what do you think of these shoes? Do they look comfortable? Do they fit your aesthetic? Let us know in the comments below!