Magical Delicacy Receives New Release Date For Switch

Whitethorn Games have given their game Magical Delicacy a brand new release date for Nintendo Switch, as it arrives this August.

Join witch Flora in Grat: cook, trade, forage, and grow magical ingredients.

Upgrade your kitchen, collect recipes, and explore a Metroidvania world.

Delight in a cozy pixel art style with a rich, witchy storyline & free play.

Whitethorn Games confirmed today that they have given the Nintendo Switch version of Magical Delicacy a brand-new release date. Players will now be able to get the game digitally through the Nintendo eShop when it arrives on August 15, 2024. No reason was given for the posh in the release date, nor was there anything new added to it, it's just a change of date.

Magical Delicacy

A wholesome adventure set in an enchanting world, Magical Delicacy invites you to play as the young witch Flora, who travels to the adventurer's town of Grat to grow her magical skills and fulfill her dream of becoming a full-fledged witch. Upon arriving, she takes up shop to cook meals and potions for the diverse cast of locals, from the charming townsfolk and mysterious travelers to forgotten figures of legend and masters of their craft. As she traverses the cozy harbor town, she'll discover their stories and learn that there is more to Grat than meets the eye. Collect an assortment of inspiring ingredients from shops, foraging through the town, and by growing them in your garden, cook up a storm in your upgradeable kitchen using a variety of tools and deliver your meals to fulfill the orders from hungry townsfolk. Explore the unfamiliar town of Grat, learn new ways to traverse, discover secrets, and experience a unique and witchy world one dish at a time.

